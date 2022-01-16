Tamar Braxton Is The Proudest Mom After Her Son Took Her Mom Out To Dinner For Her Birthday







Tamar Braxton revealed the fact that her son took her mom, Evelyn Braxton, out to dinner for her birthday. She also said that no one else was invited and she could not be prouder of her son’s move.

‘It’s the best of the best for me my baby @loganland8 took my momma @evelynbraxton out to dinner for her bday and no one else was invited!! I love them both so deep and the fact that they said I can’t come is somehow beautiful.. happy bday mommy. I love you

Someone said: ‘I need to send him a millions billions trillions hoodie!’ and another follower posted this: ‘WoW my baby den Grew Up lol I remember babysitting him for you.’



A commenter posted this: ‘Who said he could grow up?!! Such a gentlemen. Happy birthday Momma Evelyn.’One other follower said: ‘So sweet. Logan is growing up and mom is as beautiful as ever,’ and a follower said: ‘Happy birthday Ms Evelyn. What a sweet grandson Logan.’

Someone else said: ‘That’s so sweet! Mama E, know she fly! Happy Birthday Queen!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Logan growing up so fast! He’s such a handsome young man it was just yesterday I was watching your video and he was in your tummy.’

Tamar Braxton told her fans that she’s about to drop some new music. People are showing their enthusiasm via the comments. Check out her post below.

Someone said; ‘Yes because I still listen to Love and War album,’ and more people showed their enthusiasm via the comments section.

Also, not too long ago, Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account that has fans saying that she is aging backwards. Check out the post that has fans talking.

Someone said: ‘Sis are you aging backwards??? you look like 25 years old,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Tamar has a second calling. This lady is hilarious!!’

Tamar had a tough time after her breakup from David Adefeso and since then, fans have been showing her a lot of love and support.







