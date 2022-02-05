Tamar Braxton Is Booked And Busy – She Reveals Her Latest Project







Tamar Braxton is making her fans and followers happy with he new project that she released. Check out the new reports below.

‘Excited about doing a show with my favs @kirkfranklin @yolandaadams @serayah @michaelbeach and my real life cousin @officialmichaeljai it’s so good I can’t wait for you all to see it #sogreatful,’ Tamar said.

Someone said: ‘Tamar love you Your nu 1 fan live with me My 16 year old daughter!! What’s the name of the show..and When do it come on and what channel..Be Safe And Always Stay Prayerful.’



A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

One follower posted this: ‘Congratulations tae tae your my fav always want u to win as u always do.’

Someone else said: ‘Drama and Gospel just don’t even sound right in the same sentence,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Big moves Tay Tay !!! Stop playing with my gir.’

A commenter said: ‘ I’m in this!!! I’m getting baptized had so much fun working on this project!’

Someone else said: ‘Oh lord a messy drama about church…….the mothers board will have a FIT.’

Tamar Braxton dropped her bra and took some pics with which she managed to impress her fans. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘So then ….I dusted my face, put a wig on and took some self love pics I know it’s not perfect but ima do the work, and fake it till I make it,’ Tamar said.

Tamar Braxton shared a post on her social media account, and fans are saying that a lot of people will benefit from it. Check it out here.

‘Ima take this down later. Cause some of y’all man….smh,’ she said.

A follower said: ‘That’s why you just gotta stick to your gut with certain things. Once you get to a point of realizing your own mental health and what you have to do for it, then at that point you usually know what’s best for yourself.’







