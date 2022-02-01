Tamar Braxton Drops Her Bra And Impresses Her Fans In A New Photoshoot







Tamar Braxton dropped her bra and took some pics with which she managed to impress her fans. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘So then ….I dusted my face, put a wig on and took some self love pics I know it’s not perfect but ima do the work, and fake it till I make it,’ Tamar said.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

Someone else said: ‘Don’t hurt em, too much sis….naw fuck it.. just a little bit.’

A commenter posted this: ‘The always beautiful, Tay!! It’s just something about her that is so dope…She talented, cute and witty.’

Someone else said: ‘Uhmmm ma’am… exscue me! But tah huh! YOU! is FINE FINE! OK! Yasss!! @tamarbraxton GIRL YOU ARE FREAKING GORGEOUS!!’

One commenter posted this: ‘Looking perfectly fine to me and ain’t nothing like self love keep loving u.’

Tamar Braxton shared a post on her social media account, and fans are saying that a lot of people will benefit from it. Check it out here.

‘Ima take this down later. Cause some of y’all man….smh,’ she said.

A commenter said: ‘Mental illness has always had this stigma attached to it and has always been considered taboo. But to me everyone is a little touched and sensitive about something. They just too afraid to admit it. You are inspiring. You had to go through your battles in the public’s eye. People talked and even laughed. However you have made breakthroughs for yourself and are still making them. You are the one who is beautiful and brave. Thank you for sharing your vulnerability. You are loved.’

Someone else posted this: ‘thanks I was shot in the face long story short I survived but folk use that against you and thanks for the words of encouragement on this platform.’

A follower said: ‘That’s why you just gotta stick to your gut with certain things. Once you get to a point of realizing your own mental health and what you have to do for it, then at that point you usually know what’s best for yourself.’







Source link