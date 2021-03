The rhythm of a heart is as unique as a face or a fingerprint, but is much harder to hack. An industry first, Taliware’s Biombeat API combines a person’s ECG biometrics with geolocation. Patented…

(PRWeb March 17, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/taliware_biombeat_delivers_passwordless_location_based_authentication_straight_from_the_heart/prweb17802599.htm





Source link