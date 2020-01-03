Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says island must safeguard national security in wake of Black Hawk crash







Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday that defence affairs must continue as normal in the wake of the helicopter crash that killed eight senior military personnel, but urged the island’s armed forces to be on high alert for any threat to national security.Speaking after a meeting with Defence Minister Yen Te-fa and senior officers, Tsai said the military had to ensure the security of the Taiwan Strait, adding that doing so was the best way to remember Shen Yi-ming, Taiwan’s chief of…







