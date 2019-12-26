Taiwan recall campaigners get referendum ball rolling against ‘runaway’ Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu







With two weeks to go until Taiwan’s presidential election, a coalition of campaigners has begun the formal process of applying for a referendum to recall Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, who launched a presidential run just months after taking the city’s top job.The coalition – led by Wecare Kaohsiung, Citizens Mowing Action, and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party – formally submitted the signatures of 30,000 Kaohsiung registered voters to the Central Election Commission on Thursday, calling for Han to…







Source link