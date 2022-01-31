Taiwan reaches out to Somaliland with Covid-19 vaccine gift







Taiwan’s gift of 150,000 doses of its domestically developed Medigen Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Monday.As part of the island’s renewed pandemic diplomacy push, Taiwan has donated millions of face masks and other goods around the world in what the government has called the “Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping” programme.The programme is to show the island is a responsible member of the international community,…







