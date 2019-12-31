Taiwan lawmakers expected to pass anti-infiltration bill 10 days ahead of elections

Taiwan’s legislature is expected to pass a controversial bill on Tuesday to criminalise political activities that are backed or funded by Beijing, 10 days ahead of the island’s presidential election.Despite mounting criticism from the opposition parties, the ruling, independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party – which has a majority in the legislature – has vowed to pass the anti-infiltration bill, which was sent directly to the floor for review without going through a first reading.“We…
