Taiwan here come: meet the mainlanders who bypassed Beijing’s travel ban to see the election for themselves







Beijing might have made it more difficult for people from China’s mainland to travel to Taiwan but that did not stop three of them visiting the self-ruled island ahead of Saturday’s elections.One of them was 30-year-old small business owner Yang Yi, who said he applied for his travel permit in the few hours between Beijing announcing the restriction on July 30 and it taking effect the following day.“I am pretty worried about the relationship between the two sides over the next four years, as…







Source link