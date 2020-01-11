Taiwan election: Beijing ‘will view Tsai Ing-wen’s victory as setback but not a crisis’







Tsai Ing-wen’s victory in the Taiwanese presidential election on Saturday is seen as a setback in cross-strait relations but will not lead to a major crisis, mainland Chinese military analysts and academics have said.While Beijing will continue to apply pressure on Taipei, it will adopt a wait-it-out strategy instead of resorting to extreme measures in dealing with the self-ruling island, they said.“There will certainly be more challenges with Tsai’s re-election but that does not mean [cross…







