close
ASIAN (E)

Taiwan election: Beijing ‘will view Tsai Ing-wen’s victory as setback but not a crisis’

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 22 views
1bcc616c-347a-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_234956.JPG




Tsai Ing-wen’s victory in the Taiwanese presidential election on Saturday is seen as a setback in cross-strait relations but will not lead to a major crisis, mainland Chinese military analysts and academics have said.While Beijing will continue to apply pressure on Taipei, it will adopt a wait-it-out strategy instead of resorting to extreme measures in dealing with the self-ruling island, they said.“There will certainly be more challenges with Tsai’s re-election but that does not mean [cross…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response