ASIANS (ET)

Taiwan cuts tariffs to keep Honduras on its diplomatic side

Taiwan on Friday cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement, offering an incentive ahead of this month’s inauguration of a new president who had threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Taipei.Honduras is one of only 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.Prior to winning November’s presidential election, Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) said that if victorious, she would…



