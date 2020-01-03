close
ASIAN (E)

Taiwan chief of staff Shen Yi-ming remembered as ‘outstanding’ commander who helped build up air power

The death of the Taiwanese chief of the general staff in a helicopter crash this week has robbed the island of a key figure in its plans to defend itself in the face of an increasingly aggressive mainland China.Shen Yi-ming, 62, was one of eight people, including two major generals, who died when the UH-60M Black Hawk crashed in mountainous country south of Tapei on Thursday. Five other people on board survived.Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking a second term in next week’s…



