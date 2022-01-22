Taiwan archive sheds light on key events in Chiang Ching-kuo’s presidency







Taiwan has launched an online archive of written records on the late Chiang Ching-kuo, who was the self-ruled island’s president during the volatile era when Washington switched diplomatic ties to Beijing.Chiang – the eldest son of the late former Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek – was Taiwan’s president from 1978 until his death in 1988 at the age of 77.His father had fled with his KMT troops to Taiwan in 1949, setting up a government there after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists…







Source link