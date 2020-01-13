close
Taal volcano eruption: lava, lightning and a ‘hazardous explosion within hours’, but for some Filipinos, an eerie calm

Fountains of lava and columns of ash illuminated by lightning rising to the sky; once bustling towns reduced to silence; empty streets swirling with dust and houses hastily abandoned; cars driving blindly through dust storms; gardens and orchards reduced to a uniform, eerie grey.It was not the sort of Monday morning Filipinos were planning for.“The scary thing is, right now it’s so dark, the entire sky has become cloudy grey,” said Jonathan Domingo, who lives on a ridge in Tagaytay City, a…



