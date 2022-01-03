T-Pain Drops Important Message About Instagram







T-Pain just dropped an important message about Instagram. Check it out below.

I’m not going to your Instagram to check your shit out. Be professional and make a reel or a website. If Instagram is the height of your professionalism then you won’t fit over here anyways

— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 3, 2022

He also posted the following message on Twitter:

One instruction. Send a email with your shit to the email listed. Y’all posting snippets on here, tryin to get your homeboy to call me to try and skip the line, all kinds of shit. If you need a job the first thing you need to work on is following instructions

— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 3, 2022

And after that, he shared this post:

And I’m not trying to be rude but my boi. If you got “director, cinematographer, editor” in your email and I say “email me your reel” and think I mean a long video on Instagram 🤦🏿‍♂️ bro you got some more learning to do. Just make sure you learn your craft my dog.

— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 3, 2022

He also said: ‘For the ppl saying “get with the times” obviously haven’t gotten a photographer’s IG link where you gotta scroll through 10 minutes of New Years pics to see one photo they took of Meg Thee Stallion 2 years ago and the 3 more minutes of scrolling pic of their cats and girlfriend.’

Someone said: ‘I’ll make it sweet for you to back up what he’s sayin’. If @mosseri (sorry for puttin’ you on blast my brother), would shut IG down completely or there will be another hardware crash for let’s say….TWO WEEKS…at their headquarters tomorrow, where else would you show your proof of your hard work? (Note: Do Not include any other social app cause they can crash too). Come on nie, hit me wit sum’n.’

A commenter posted this: ‘THANK YOU! DAMMIT. And don’t even be havin’ shxt on they page. Just a nxgga standin’ up wit money on one hand, peace sign on the other, gun on waist wit some beat up ass J’z on…….and no haircut. Where the “music” at??’

One other follower said: ‘Sometimes you have to start on instagram, but eventually a website is a must for a business,’ and a commenter said: ‘The fact that y’all are too young to know what a “reel” is and think it’s just an IG feature shows he’s wrong times have changed.’







