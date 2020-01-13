MIDDLE EASTERN (B)Syrian PM, high-level delegation meet senior Iranian security officialMIDDLE EASTERN (B) by admin on January 13, 2020 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Syrian PM, high-level delegation meet senior Iranian security official Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Wuhan pneumonia: Thailand confirms first case of virus outside China The author admin you might also like Iran fires missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq Fellows vow to fulfill dream of top martyred general 13575 Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off on Tuesday Shots of “Commander of Hearts” projected on Tehran’s icon Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email