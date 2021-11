Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, continues its rapid growth in 2021 with the completion of its third quarter fiscal period delivering record software bookings, double digit…

(PRWeb November 15, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/syniti_completes_q3_with_record_software_and_alliance_partner_bookings_strong_growth_in_services_enhanced_product_features_and_new_global_2000_customers/prweb18331263.htm





Source link