Syniti, a global data solution provider, today announced the acquisition of Virtyx Technologies, Inc., an innovative start-up that provides end-to-end AI-powered automatic monitoring and analytics for…

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/syniti_acquires_innovative_startup_virtyx_furthering_synitis_ai_cloud_native_offering/prweb17260888.htm





Source link