Then after the nation saw firsthand the injustice of George Floyd and so many others like him, that bureaucratic patience expired. People wanted action.
It’s even hard to keep up with the news because it’s happening so fast.
In the past few days, President Donald Trump (who does not favor changing the story at all) has called for new federal enforcement powers to protect monuments and statues. He practically looks out his window at Andrew Jackson, one of those statues that almost came down. On Saturday four men were charged with felonies in connection with that act.
But the president is in the minority.
The Mississippi legislature over the weekend said it’s time to retire the Confederate battle flag from the state flag.
And in Orange County, California, there is a new call to rename the airport and remove a statue of its namesake, the actor John Wayne. In the movies Wayne was often the cowboy, Indian killer. In real life he was public about his racism. He told Playboy he believed in white supremacy and said it was not wrong to take this “great country away” from Indians. Wayne said: “There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly were trying to keep it for themselves.”
Last week a coalition of business sponsors, including Nike and Pepsi, made the case for changing the Washington team name. According to MarketingDaily, sponsorship and spending on the NFL and its 32 teams exceeded $1.47 billion last season.
