Sweden: Police hunt for large drone seen flying over Forsmark nuclear plant

Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a large drone seen flying over the site late on Friday, but were unable to catch the unmanned vehicle, they said on Saturday.The incident came a day after Sweden’s military started patrolling the main town on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between Nato and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic.Tokyo embarks on nuclear projects with US that could…



