Survey, Social Media Group Launched to Provide Resources for Native Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

A group of Native American-owned businesses have launched a survey and companion Facebook page to help Native Businesses survive and grow in spite of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Native Businesses are encouraged to participate in the 25-question survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete and requests information about Native-owned businesses and issues that they are facing. The survey results will be used to create a resource list tailored to Native Businesses on the group’s Facebook page.

The survey and social site are being coordinated by a group of organizations including Roanhorse Consulting LLC, Native Women Lead, Change Labs, Native Community Capital, New Mexico Community Capital, and IPX.

“We see this as an opportunity to strengthen the community of Native entrepreneurs, support each other and identify real solutions for our businesses and the often remote communities we serve,” the survey notes.

To take the survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3bdMvWj