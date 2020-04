New data shows that 1 out of 4 young adults said they would not self-quarantine if tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 30 percent said they would still leave home even if they had symptoms.

(PRWeb April 24, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/survey_from_testing_com_reveals_millennials_are_more_likely_to_ignore_safety_guidelines_if_tested_positive_for_covid_19/prweb17075378.htm





Source link