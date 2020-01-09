close
Surging popularity of Nissan, Honda fails to halt 7.5 per cent slump in China’s car sales in 2019 as slowing economy deters buyers

by admin on
China’s once-buoyant car market posted declining sales for a second consecutive year, falling well short of analysts’ expectations as an economic slowdown deterred consumers from splashing out on big-ticket items.Sales of passenger cars, which include sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multi-purpose vehicles, slumped to 21.04 million units in 2019, down 7.5 per cent from the previous year, according to figures from the China Passenger Car Association. Market watchers had forecast…



