Supreme court declares large part of eastern Oklahoma to be Native American land





Ruling that some of state is Native American reservation, including Tulsa, casts doubt on hundreds of convictions

The US supreme court has ruled that a large part of eastern Oklahoma remains a Native American reservation, a decision state and federal officials warn could throw the entire state into chaos.

The court’s 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against Native American defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city.

Continue reading…







Source link