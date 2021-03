Sunon’s Workspace Products Win Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award 2020, Standing Out from Over 3,000 Candidates







Intellasia East Asia News

HANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sunon, a leading workspace solution provider, proudly announced that it has received two prestigious Good Design Awards 2020. The awards were given to Sunon’s Plis and D S…





Source link