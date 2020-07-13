Sunday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Deaths Surpass 400





Published July 12, 2020​

5,856 recoveries, 45 new cases, five more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 45 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 401 as of Sunday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,856 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 64,128 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,187.





