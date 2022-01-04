Sun Hung Kai Properties replaces New World Development as Hong Kong’s biggest developer by sales





Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has replaced New World Development as the biggest seller of new homes in Hong Kong after the latter had to tear down and rebuild hundreds of flats under construction in Tai Wai.Chaired by Raymond Kwok Ping-luen, SHKP recorded sales of HK$29.65 billion (US$3.8 billion) in 2021, 15 per cent higher than the previous year, according to Dataelements, which tracks new residential property in Hong Kong.New World Development dropped to No. 4 as its sales plunged 45 per…







