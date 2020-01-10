Sun Hung Kai Properties offers three parcels of land to help ease Hong Kong housing crisis amid social unrest







Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s biggest developer by market value, has offered three parcels of its land bank for the construction of 2,000 homes to help ease a housing crisis in the city.The three parcels cover 400,000 square feet in Yuen Long, Kam Tin and Kwun Tong, and one of them will be loaned for HK$1 for eight years, the company said in a briefing on Friday. The latest offer adds to a pool of land bank the government has identified for supplying 10,000 so-called “transition homes”…







Source link