Suez, Panama, Istanbul next? The 45km canal dubbed ‘crazy’

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dream project of building a canal in Istanbul to rival those at Suez and Panama has turned into a political showdown with the city’s new mayor.Ekrem Imamoglu, who won a shock victory for the opposition in 2019 to become mayor of Turkey’s largest city, says the 75 billion lira (US$12.6 billion) canal is wasteful, environmentally destructive and could even increase the earthquake risk.“Canal Istanbul is a criminal project,” he tweeted in December as he…



