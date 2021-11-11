Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appoints new ruling council, led by himself







Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has formed a new transitional council, headed by himself, to lead the country following the military takeover late last month, state media reported on Thursday.The new 14-member Sovereign Council, for which one member is yet to be named, includes civilians representing Sudan’s regions but none from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) political coalition that had been sharing power with the military since 2019.Burhan’s deputy will remain Mohamed…







