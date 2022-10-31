close
Study Finds Menominee’s New Casino Project Reduces Risk to Wisconsin

by comredg
KESHENA, Wisc.—A study revealed last Wednesday that Wisconsin’s potential liability for a new casino project proposed by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is significantly reduced compared to the Tribe’s last proposal.
