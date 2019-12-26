close
ASIAN (E)

Students at Hong Kong school put their talent for fundraising to good use in support of Operation Santa Claus

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 25 views
87156c12-26ff-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_192050.JPG




Students at a Hong Kong school displayed their talent for campaigning and marketing at a fundraising event last week.At a charity fair at St Clare’s Girls’ School on Mount Davis Road, dozens of young vendors eagerly showed their wares, which ranged from home-made snacks to do-it-yourself crafts.A student broadcaster hammered away at the sales pitch via the school radio system, as the fun-filled carnival, which was held in the afternoon, neared its close.The fair was organised to raise money for…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response