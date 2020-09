Strongest Car Brain Determined on the First Day of 2020i-VISTA Grand Challenge







Intellasia East Asia News

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — "Go!" At 9 a.m. on September 12th, with the referee’s order, "2020i-VISTA Grand Challenge" kicked off in Lijia Park of China General Technology Group…





Source link