In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss recent lessons learned in the development of biosimilars and regulatory and clinical trial execution strategies. Attendees will get insights on…

(PRWeb June 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/strategic_considerations_for_successful_biosimilars_development_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb17222207.htm





Source link