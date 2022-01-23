Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight plane during South Africa flight to Netherlands







A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a Cargolux freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said.“The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital,” the Marechaussee, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement.Marechaussee spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man’s age and nationality had not yet been determined.“Our first concern of course was for his…







