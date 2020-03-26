close
Stolen jewels stolen from police station, and shipping water to the Arabian Desert: headlines from 40 years ago

9605a718-6f0d-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_131513.jpg




A Sydney man parachuting his way to jail, Japan shipping water to Arab desert sheikhdoms and a British woman being sentenced to lashings in Saudi Arabia made the headlines 40 years ago this week.March 23, 1980● Hong Kong might get a special type of patrol boat to combat illegal immigrants. The vessels would be tailor-made by the government to cope with local conditions, a source in London told the Post. The proposed patrol boats would be comparatively faster than the squadron of “minesweeper”…



