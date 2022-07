Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, this year celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been awarded the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) contract for Heavy Equipment Procurement

(PRWeb June 21, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/stertil_koni_awarded_north_carolina_sheriffs_association_contract_for_heavy_equipment_procurement_program/prweb18740005.htm





Source link