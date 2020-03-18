Stephen A. Smith Lends Voice To WWE’s Animated Feature ‘Rumble’ [VIDEO]





ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is lending his voice to a new animated film called “Rumble” from WWE Studios.

On Thursday, he shared the trailer for the film, which sees him depicted as an analyst of monster wrestling, which isn’t too much of a departure from his real-life career.

Paramount Animations teamed up with WWE Studios for the film, which centers on a teen girl who “seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion,” per IMDB.com:

One of those voices in the beginning sounds awfully familiar. pic.twitter.com/ZBpumb3eoN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 27, 2020

Directed by animator Hamish Grieve (Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens) “Rumble” features a voice cast including Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ben Schwartz, per ew.com.

“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett tells PEOPLE. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”

Smith has appeared in only two movies, with his most recent being 2016’s “Almost Christmas,” where he played himself, and Chris Rock’s 2007 romantic comedy “I Think I Love My Wife.” He’s also had a recurring role in “General Hospital.”

Smith has been a fan of the popular soap opera for more than 40 years. “I have four older sisters and when we came home from school, all the TVs in the house were on ‘General Hospital,’” he said. “Since I wasn’t allowed outside until I finished my homework, I watched the soap every day.”

“Rumble” hits theaters on Jan. 29, 2021. Scroll up and watch the first teaser above.

