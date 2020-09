STATEMENT of Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg





Posted on Sep 18, 2020 in News & Reports, Press Releases



“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today. Justice Ginsburg was a legal giant: a brilliant jurist who tirelessly worked to ensure that our …







Source link