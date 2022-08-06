Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Indiana Abortion Ban

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Indiana Abortion BanNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 6, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … ’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Russia turns to Turkiye to lessen sanctions’ impact, Washington Post says – Middle East Monitor next article Re: Palestine: Presidency demands immediate stop of attack on Gaza The author comredg you might also like US politicians demand Joe Biden appoints special envoy to Northern Ireland Hillary Clinton ‘approves’ of Huma Abedin dating Bradley Cooper U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead on $430 billion drug, energy bill Janesville couple among 3 killed by lightning strike near White House, another person critically injured Joe Biden to host White House Pacific island summit Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email