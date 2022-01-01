Stampede at popular religious shrine in India Kashmir kills 12







At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India during Saturday’s early hours as pilgrims gathered to offer new-year prayers, officials said.The disaster happened at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in northern India.Before the pandemic, about 100,000 devotees would visit the site every day, but authorities have capped the daily number at 25,000.“At least 12 people lost their lives and 13 are…







