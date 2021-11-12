Stamford Secondary School: Small Cohorts that Enable Big Dreams







[Sponsored Article]

With many high school options in Hong Kong, understanding what makes one offer stand out over another can be challenging. Here are three things that are unique about Stamford’s high school education.

Tailor-Made Graduation Diploma Pathways

Each student is unique, and to ensure each student can achieve their aspirations, Stamford offers multiple internationally recognized diploma pathways, including the International Baccalaureate Programme (IBDP). The multiple pathway…







Source link