STAFF SCIENTIST 1 (SeqPlus Product Owner)





The National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Information Engineering Branch (IEB) is recruiting for a Staff Scientist 1 position. The position is in the IEB Sequence Enhancements, Tools, and Delivery Sequence Plus (SeqPlus) program, which includes eukaryotic, prokaryotic, and viral Reference Sequence (RefSeq) databases, Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST), Conserved Domains Database (CDD), NCBI Pathogen Detection Pipeline, NCBI Datasets, and sequence visualization and analysis tools. NLM is one of 27 Institutes at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).







