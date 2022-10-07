STAFF SCIENTIST 1 (ClinicalTrials.gov Results Team Lead)





The National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) is recruiting for a Staff Scientist I in the Information Engineering Branch (IEB) to lead an interdisciplinary team of results quality control reviewers and to ensure that the results review teams’ decisions and activities are in alignment with regulation and policy and in support of the mission and priorities of ClinicalTrials.gov, the largest publicly available clinical study registry and results database in the world. NLM is one of 27 Institutes and Centers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).







Source link