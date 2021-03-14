Stacey Abrams responds to GOP push to limit voting access

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Stacey Abrams responds to GOP push to limit voting accessNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on March 14, 2021 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … Jake Tapper that efforts by Republicans in Georgia and more than … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ousted VA hospital chief of staff selected WVa GOP chairman The author admin you might also like Ousted VA hospital chief of staff selected WVa GOP chairman White House Calls on FEMA to Help Process Solo, Undocumented Children at the Mexico Border ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Stacey Abrams condemns slate of GOP voter suppression laws Abrams on GOP efforts to target voting: 'It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie' Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson’s remark about feeling safe in Senate during Capitol riot labeled racist Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email