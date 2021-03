St. Mary’s University’s new drone lab flies toward opening ceremony





Unmanned Aerial Systems will take flight at 3 p.m. Monday, March 22, marking the Drone Lab Opening Ceremony and Blessing at St. Mary’s University.

(PRWeb March 18, 2021)

