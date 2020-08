The collaboration will see Paratus deploy the iDirect modems with KNS Ku-antennas to deliver bandwidth-intensive mobility services (PRWeb August 25, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/st_engineering_idirect_collaborates_with_paratus_and_kns_to_bring_reliable_high_speed_connectivity_to_mining_vessels/prweb17345639.htm



Source link

The author admin