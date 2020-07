SSIMWAVE Study: Void in Measuring Optimization Impact on the Viewer…





The media industry lacks a clearly defined picture of how bitrate optimization impacts the viewer experience, according to a recent survey of OTT providers, broadcasters and multichannel video…

(PRWeb July 07, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ssimwave_study_void_in_measuring_optimization_impact_on_the_viewer_experience/prweb17239365.htm





Source link