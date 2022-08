Using actual live streams of major international sporting events SSIMWAVE® will show at IBC 2022 (Booth 1.B10) how its award-winning products can provide streaming providers with the video…

(PRWeb August 10, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ssimwave_live_sports_streaming_benchmarking_headed_for_ibc_2022/prweb18837310.htm





Source link