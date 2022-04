Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, announced an integration and partnership with SSIMWAVE®, who have integrated the…

(PRWeb April 22, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ssimwave_integrates_and_partners_with_zixi_making_complex_deployments_simple_to_consume_and_manage/prweb18635523.htm





Source link